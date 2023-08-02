Hormonal Methods of Contraception

Although oral contraceptives may have some side effects, the overall risk of these effects is small. Bloating, breast tenderness, nausea, and headache are the most common side effects.

Progestin-only pills often cause irregular vaginal bleeding.

Breakthrough bleeding and missing periods (amenorrhea) is common during the first few months of combination oral contraceptive use, particularly if women forget to take the pills, but it usually stops as the body adjusts to the hormones. Breakthrough bleeding is bleeding that occurs between periods, when women are taking the active pill. Doctors may increase the dose of estrogen to manage both breakthrough bleeding and amenorrhea.

Some side effects are related to the estrogen in the pill. They may include nausea, bloating, fluid retention, an increase in blood pressure, breast tenderness, and migraine headaches. Others, such as acne and changes in appetite and mood, are related mostly to the type or dose of the progestin. Some women who take oral contraceptives gain 3 to 5 pounds because they retain fluid or because appetite increases. Many of these side effects are uncommon with the low-dose pills.

Oral contraceptives can also cause vomiting, headaches, depression, and problems sleeping.

In some women, oral contraceptives cause dark patches (melasma) on the face, similar to those that may occur during pregnancy. Exposure to the sun darkens the patches even more. If dark patches develop, doctors usually stop the oral contraceptives. The patches slowly fade after the contraceptives are stopped.

Taking oral contraceptives increases the risk of developing some disorders.

The risk of developing blood clots in veins may be 2 to 4 times higher for women who are taking combination oral contraceptives than it was before they started taking the contraceptives. If women have a disorder that causes blood clots or have family members who have had blood clots, further evaluation is needed. These women may not be able take oral contraceptives that contain estrogen. If a woman who is taking oral contraceptives develops swelling in one leg, chest pain, or shortness of breath, they should see a doctor immediately. If doctors suspect that a woman taking oral contraceptives has deep vein thrombosis (a blood clot, usually in the leg) or pulmonary embolism (a blood clot in the lungs), the contraceptives are stopped immediately. Tests are then done to confirm or rule out the diagnosis.

Surgery increases the risk of blood clots, so women should stop taking oral contraceptives before a surgical procedure. They should ask their doctor when to stop and restart the contraceptive pills. Limited movement (immobility) due to an injury or travel also increases the risk of blood clots. Thus, if a woman's movements are limited, she may need to try to move around as much as possible or take other measures to prevent blood clots from developing. For example, women can elevate their legs, flex and extend their ankles about 10 times every 30 minutes, and/or walk and stretch every 2 hours while traveling.

Cervical cancer is slightly more likely to develop in women who use oral contraceptives for more than 5 years. But 10 years after stopping use, this risk decreases to what it was before starting oral contraceptives. Also, whether the increased risk is related to the oral contraceptives is unclear. Women who are taking oral contraceptives should have Papanicolaou (Pap) tests as recommended by their doctor. Such tests can detect precancerous changes in the cervix early—before they lead to cancer.

Oral contraceptives should not be taken if cholestasis or jaundice developed with previous use. Women who have had cholestasis of pregnancy may become jaundiced if they take oral contraceptives, and oral contraceptives should be used with caution.

Gallstones are not more likely to form in women who take low-dose oral contraceptives.

The risk of having a heart attack is increased if women who are 35 years or older and who smoke take oral contraceptives. Typically, such women should not use oral contraceptives.

If women have a high triglyceride (a fat) level, taking combination oral contraceptives can increase the level even more. A high triglyceride level may increase the risk of a heart attack or stroke in people who have other risk factors for these disorders. Oral contraceptives increase the risk of blood clots (which can also contribute to heart attacks and strokes). So, women with a high triglyceride level should not take combination oral contraceptives.

Rarely, a noncancerous liver tumor (hepatocellular adenoma) develops. If this tumor suddenly ruptures and bleeds into the abdominal cavity, emergency surgery is required. However, such bleeding is rare. Taking oral contraceptives for a long time and in high doses increases the risk of developing this tumor. The tumor usually disappears after oral contraceptives are stopped.

Taking certain medications can make oral contraceptives less effective. These medications include the following: