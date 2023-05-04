skip to main content
Hepatocellular Adenoma

ByDanielle Tholey, MD, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
Reviewed/Revised May 2023
A hepatocellular adenoma is a relatively uncommon noncancerous liver tumor that may be mistaken for cancer. Rarely, it ruptures and bleeds or becomes cancerous.

(See also Overview of Liver Tumors.)

Hepatocellular adenomas occur mainly in women of childbearing age, particularly those who use oral contraceptives.

Usually, these tumors cause no symptoms, so most remain undetected. Large adenomas may cause pain in the upper right part of the abdomen. Rarely, a hepatocellular adenoma suddenly ruptures and bleeds into the abdominal cavity, requiring emergency surgery. Very rarely, these tumors become cancerous.

An adenoma is usually suspected when an imaging test, such as ultrasonography, computed tomography (CT), or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is done and shows an abnormality. Sometimes a biopsy is needed to confirm the diagnosis.

Hepatocellular adenomas caused by oral contraceptive use may disappear when the woman stops taking the drug. If adenomas are large or located near the surface of the liver, surgery may be recommended because bleeding is a risk.

The following English-language resource may be useful.

  1. American Liver Foundation: Hosts community education programs that give an overview of all aspects of liver disease and wellness. Also provides access to support groups, information on finding a physician, and opportunities to participate in clinical trials.

