Each of your body's cells contains genes. Genes are the instructions that tell each of your cells what to do. Genes tell cells when to grow, when to stop growing, and what substances to make.

Sometimes one of your genes can make a cell turn cancerous if:

The gene was damaged by something you were exposed to (an environmental factor)

The gene was copied incorrectly during normal cell growth

Less likely, you inherited a cancer gene from one of your parents. Sometimes people in a family are more likely to have a certain cancer. A cancer-causing gene could run in that family. One cancer-causing gene called BRCA increases the risk of breast cancer.