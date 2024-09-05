HPV is a virus that causes warts. There are many types of HPV.

Some types of HPV cause warts on your skin

Other types of HPV cause warts on your genitals (genital warts)

Some of the types of HPV that cause genital warts also cause cancer.

The cancer you get from HPV occurs in the part of your body where the infection is. So if the infection is on your cervix (the lower part of your uterus that opens in to your vagina), you may get cervical cancer. If the infection is in your throat, you may get throat cancer.