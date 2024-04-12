Diabetes Mellitus (DM) in Children and Adolescents

The frequency of monitoring depends on the type of diabetes.

In type 1 diabetes, blood glucose levels should be checked up to 6 to 10 times per day and should be measured before all meals, before a bedtime snack, during illness, and if children have symptoms of low blood glucose (hypoglycemia) or high blood glucose (hyperglycemia). Self-monitoring with a fingerstick glucose test is most often used to monitor blood glucose. Most blood glucose–monitoring devices (glucose meters) use a drop of blood obtained by pricking a fingertip (fingerstick) with a small implement called a lancet. The lancet holds a tiny needle that can be jabbed into the finger or placed in a spring-loaded device that easily and quickly pierces the skin. The drop is placed on a test strip and the test strip is read by a machine (glucometer). The machine reports the result on a digital display. Because exercise can lower glucose levels for up to 24 hours, glucose should be measured more frequently on days children exercise or are more active. Sometimes levels need to be measured during the night.

In type 2 diabetes, blood glucose levels should be measured regularly but typically less often than in type 1 diabetes. Several factors determine the frequency of self-monitoring, including children's glucose levels between meals and after eating. The frequency of monitoring should increase to at least 3 times a day if children do not have good control of their glucose, during illness, or when symptoms of hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia are felt. Once glucose is controlled, home testing is limited to a few between-meal and after-meal blood glucose measurements per week.

insulin themselves. Parents should encourage this independence but make sure the child is being responsible. Doctors teach most children how to adjust their insulin dosage in accordance with the patterns of their home blood glucose records.

Parents should use a journal, app, spreadsheet, smart meter, or cloud-based program to keep detailed daily records of all factors that can affect control of blood glucose, including blood glucose levels, timing and amount of insulin doses, carbohydrate intake, physical activity, and any other relevant factors (for example, illness, late snack, or a missed insulin dose).

Children with either type of diabetes typically see their doctor several times a year. The doctor evaluates their growth and development, reviews blood glucose records that a parent keeps or that are captured by a monitoring device, provides guidance and counseling about nutrition, and measures glycosylated hemoglobin levels (hemoglobin A1C). The doctor usually screens for long-term complications of diabetes by measuring protein in the urine, doing tests to determine how the thyroid gland is functioning (thyroid function tests), doing tests to look for nerve damage, and doing eye examinations. Screening tests may be done once a year or at other intervals.

Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems are an increasingly common method of monitoring blood glucose levels and can replace routine self-monitoring of blood glucose for some children. In CGM systems, a small glucose sensor placed under the skin measures blood glucose levels every 1 to 5 minutes, 24 hours a day. They transmit real-time results of blood glucose levels wirelessly to a device that may be built into an insulin pump, to a wireless monitor that can be worn on a belt, or to a smartphone or smartwatch app. The systems also record results for the doctor to review. Alarms on CGM systems can be set to sound when blood glucose levels drop too low or climb too high, so the devices can help people with type 1 diabetes quickly identify worrisome changes in blood glucose that they can treat right away. Use of CGM devices may help lower HbA1C levels.

Two types of CGM systems are currently available: real-time CGM and intermittently scanned CGM.

Real-time CGM can be used in children 2 years of age and older. This type of system automatically transmits a continuous stream of glucose data to the user in real time, provides alerts and active alarms, and also transmits glucose data to a receiver, smartwatch, or smartphone. Real-time CGM should be done as close to daily as possible for maximum benefit.

Intermittently scanned CGM can be used in children 4 years of age and older. This type of system provides the same type of glucose data as real-time CGM but requires the user to purposely scan the sensor to obtain information. Newer intermittently scanned CGM systems have optional alerts and alarms. Intermittently scanned CGM should be done frequently, at least once every 8 hours. Children who use a CGM device need to be able to measure blood glucose with a fingerstick to calibrate their monitor and to verify glucose readings if they do not match their symptoms.

insulin pump users. When used in conjunction with an insulin pump, the combination is known as sensor-augmented pump therapy. This therapy requires manual adjustment of insulin doses based on CGM data results.

Other CGM systems are integrated with a pump and can also lower the insulin dose if blood glucose drops too low. This integration can reduce the number of episodes where blood glucose drops too low, even when compared to sensor-augmented pump therapy.

Closed-loop insulin pumps can be used in children 2 years of age and older. They automatically provide the right amount of insulin by using sophisticated computer algorithms that are on a smartphone or similar device and link a CGM sensor to an insulin pump to determine blood glucose levels and control insulin delivery. Current closed-loop systems are not truly automated because they require users to manually provide insulin for meals and snacks and make adjustments for exercise. These systems help to more tightly control insulin dosing and limit episodes where blood levels of insulin are too high or too low. A fully automated closed-loop system, sometimes known as an artificial pancreas, continues to be evaluated and is not yet commercially available.