Diabetes is a disease in which your blood sugar (glucose) levels are too high because your body has problems making or using insulin.

Diabetes Mellitus video

Blood sugar is the body’s main source of energy. Insulin is a hormone your body makes. It controls sugar levels in your blood. Your blood sugar comes from:

Sugar that you eat, such as in candy, soda, and sprinkled on food and in your drinks—syrup and honey are almost all sugar

Food that contains carbohydrates

Carbohydrates in food are turned into sugar by your body. Lots of foods have carbohydrates:

Food made of wheat or corn, such as bread, pasta, snack cakes, and chips

Beans

Vegetables, particularly root vegetables such as potatoes, turnips, and beets

Fruits