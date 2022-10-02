skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Pancreas

ByMichael Bartel, MD, PhD, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Temple University
Reviewed/Revised Oct 2022
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
GET THE QUICK FACTS

    The pancreas is an organ that contains two types of glandular tissue:

    • Pancreatic acini

    • Islets of Langerhans

    (See also Overview of the Digestive System.)

    The acini produce digestive enzymes. The islets produce hormones. The pancreas secretes digestive enzymes into the duodenum and hormones into the bloodstream.

    stomach.

    Locating the Pancreas

    The three hormones produced by the pancreas are

    • Insulin

    • Glucagon

    • Somatostatin

    Insulin lowers the level of sugar (glucose) in the blood by moving sugar into cells. Glucagon raises the level of sugar in the blood by stimulating the liver to release its stores. Somatostatin inhibits the release of insulin and glucagon, depending on the body's needs.

    quizzes_lightbulb_red
    Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.