Complications of Diabetes in Children and Adolescents

DKA is present at the time of diagnosis in nearly one-third of children with type 1 diabetes, and sometimes is present at the time of diagnosis in children with type 2 diabetes.

DKA is also common among children with previously diagnosed type 1 diabetes. It develops in about 1 to 10% of children with type 1 diabetes each year, usually because these children have not taken their insulin. DKA also can develop in children who have had previous episodes of it, are facing difficult social circumstances, or are depressed or having other mental health issues, which may impact how they manage their diabetes. Problems with DKA is also common among children with previously diagnosed type 1 diabetes. It develops in about 1 to 10% of children with type 1 diabetes each year, usually because these children have not taken their insulin. DKA also can develop in children who have had previous episodes of it, are facing difficult social circumstances, or are depressed or having other mental health issues, which may impact how they manage their diabetes. Problems withinsulin delivery (for example, problems with their insulin pump) can rapidly lead to DKA. DKA can also occur if children do not receive enough insulin during illness (when ill, children need more insulin).

Without insulin, cells cannot use the glucose that is in the blood. Cells switch to a back-up mechanism to obtain energy and break down fat, producing compounds called ketones as by-products.

Ketones make the blood too acidic (ketoacidosis), causing nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and abdominal pain. The ketones make the child’s breath smell like nail polish remover. Breathing becomes deep and rapid as the body attempts to correct the blood’s acidity (see Overview of Acid-Base Balance). Eventually children develop a headache and may become confused or less alert. These symptoms may be caused by accumulation of fluid in the brain (cerebral edema).

Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) is usually treated in an intensive care unit. Children with DKA are also dehydrated and often have other chemical imbalances in the blood, such as abnormal levels of potassium and sodium. They require fluids given by vein (intravenously) to correct dehydration. They often also need intravenous potassium solutions to correct low potassium levels. Children often require intravenous insulin during DKA. DKA, when untreated, can progress to coma and death.

Diabetic ketoacidosis can often be prevented using sick day management, a program of giving extra fluid and insulin during a period of illness and monitoring for ketones. To prevent the development of DKA and minimize the need for hospitalization, children and families should use ketone test strips to check for ketones in blood or urine. Blood testing may be preferred in younger children and in others in whom it is difficult to obtain a urine sample, those who have frequent episodes of DKA, and insulin pump users. Ketone testing should be done whenever children become ill (regardless of the blood glucose level) or when the blood glucose is high. High ketone levels may indicate DKA, especially if children also have abdominal pain, vomiting, drowsiness, or rapid breathing.

Urine Ketone Test Strip Image DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Another condition with similar symptoms to DKA is called hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state. This is more common in adolescents and adults with type 2 diabetes, and also requires hospital treatment.