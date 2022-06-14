Chronic pain is pain that lasts or recurs for months or years.

Usually, pain is considered chronic if it does one of the following:

Lasts for more than 3 months

Lasts for more than 1 month after the injury or problem that originally caused pain has resolved

Recurs off and on for months or years

Is associated with a chronic disorder (such as cancer, arthritis, diabetes, or fibromyalgia) or an injury that does not heal

(See also Overview of Pain.)

Chronic pain sometimes occurs when nerves become more sensitive to pain. For example, the original cause of the pain may repeatedly stimulates the nerve fibers and cells that detect, send, and receive pain signals. Repeated stimulation can change the structure of nerve fibers and cells (called remodeling) or make them more active. As a result, pain may result from stimulation that might not ordinarily be painful, or painful stimuli may seem more severe. This effect is called sensitization.

Also, areas of muscle or connective tissue may become very sensitive and tender to the touch. These areas are called trigger points because touching these areas frequently triggers unexplained pain that radiates to other areas of the body.

Did You Know...

Chronic disorders (such as cancer, arthritis, diabetes, or fibromyalgia) can cause chronic pain. Chronic pain can also result from an injury, even a mild injury if nerve fibers and cells have become sensitized.

Anxiety, depression, and other psychologic factors may help explain why some people experience pain as more unpleasant than others do and why pain limits their activities more. For example, people with chronic pain know it will recur and may become fearful and anxious as they anticipate the pain. Fear and anxiety can reduce the production of substances that reduce the sensitivity of nerve cells to pain. These changes in sensitivity to pain partly account for pain that persists after its cause resolves and for pain that feels more severe than expected.

Sometimes what originally caused the pain is obvious—for example, when people have had an injury that resulted in chronic back pain. Or the cause may be unknown—for example, when people have a chronic headache.

Symptoms of Chronic Pain Chronic pain may occur in different parts of the body in different people (for example, it may occur in the back in one person and in the fingertips in another). Also, the sensation of pain may be different. For example, the pain may feel like throbbing, stabbing, burning, or stinging. It may be constant or may come and go, and the intensity of the pain may vary. People with chronic pain often also feel tired, have problems sleeping, lose their appetite and/or taste for food, and lose weight. Their sex drive may decrease. These problems develop gradually. Constant pain can prevent people from doing what they usually enjoy. They may become depressed and anxious. They may stop their activities, withdraw socially, and become preoccupied with physical health.

Diagnosis of Chronic Pain A doctor's evaluation

Sometimes a mental health evaluation Doctors thoroughly evaluate the person to identify the cause of pain and its effect on daily life. If no cause is identified, doctors then focus on relieving pain and helping the person function better. Doctors ask the person whether the person feels depressed, has anxiety and is sleeping well. Identifying these symptoms is critical because they can make the pain worse and, if present, must be treated if the pain is to be effectively treated. A formal mental health evaluation may be necessary.