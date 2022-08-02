Overview of Chronic Hepatitis

The most common causes of chronic hepatitis are

Hepatitis C virus causes about 60 to 70% of cases of chronic hepatitis, and at least 75% of acute hepatitis C cases become chronic.

About 5 to 10% of hepatitis B cases in adults become chronic, sometimes with hepatitis D coinfection. (Hepatitis D does not occur by itself. It occurs only as a coinfection with hepatitis B.) Acute hepatitis B becomes chronic in up to 90% of infected newborns and in 25 to 50% of young children.

Rarely, hepatitis E virus causes chronic hepatitis in people with a weakened immune system, such as those who are taking drugs to suppress the immune system after an organ transplant, who are taking drugs to treat cancer, or who have HIV infection.

Hepatitis A virus does not cause chronic hepatitis.

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (a type of chronic inflammation of the liver) usually occurs in people with excess body weight (obesity), diabetes, and/or abnormal levels of cholesterol and other fats (lipids) in the blood. All of these conditions cause the body to synthesize more fat or process (metabolize) and excrete fat more slowly. As a result, fat accumulates and is then stored inside liver cells (called fatty liver). Fatty liver can lead to chronic inflammation and eventually progress to cirrhosis. (Fatty liver due to any condition other than excessive consumption of alcohol is called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.)

Alcohol, after being absorbed in the digestive tract, is usually processed (metabolized) in the liver. As alcohol is processed, substances that can damage the liver are produced. Alcohol-related liver disease typically occurs in people who drink heavily for many months or years. Alcohol-related liver disease is characterized by fatty liver and widespread liver inflammation that can result in the death of liver cells. If people continue drinking, scar tissue can form in the liver and may eventually replace a large amount of normal liver tissue, resulting in cirrhosis.

Less often, chronic hepatitis results from

In autoimmune hepatitis, the chronic inflammation resembles inflammation caused by the body attacking its own tissues (an autoimmune reaction). Autoimmune hepatitis is more common among women than men.

Certain drugs

Overview of Autoimmune Hepatit... video

No one knows exactly why a particular virus or drug causes chronic hepatitis in some people but not in others or why the degree of severity varies.