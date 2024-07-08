Chronic hepatitis C is inflammation of the liver that is caused by the hepatitis C virus and that has lasted more than 6 months.

Hepatitis C often causes no symptoms until after it has badly damaged the liver.

Doctors diagnose chronic hepatitis C based on blood tests.

If chronic hepatitis C has caused cirrhosis, screening for liver cancer is done every 6 months.

Chronic hepatitis C is treated with antiviral medications.

(See also Overview of Hepatitis, Overview of Chronic Hepatitis, and Hepatitis C, Acute.)

Acute hepatitis C becomes chronic in about 75% of affected people.

From 2013 to 2016, an estimated 2.4 million people in the United States had chronic hepatitis C. Worldwide, 71 million people are estimated to have chronic hepatitis C.

Chronic hepatitis C, if untreated, causes cirrhosis in about 20 to 30% of people. However, cirrhosis may take decades to develop. The risk of liver cancer is increased usually only if cirrhosis is present.

There are different types (genotypes 1 through 6) of hepatitis C virus, which are sometimes treated with different medications.

Symptoms of Chronic Hepatitis C Many people with chronic hepatitis C have no symptoms. Some have a feeling of being generally ill (malaise), loss of appetite, fatigue, and vague abdominal discomfort. Often, the first specific symptoms are those of cirrhosis or complications of cirrhosis. These symptoms can include An enlarged spleen

Small spiderlike blood vessels visible in the skin (called spider angiomas)

Redness of the palms

Accumulation of fluid within the abdomen (ascites)

A tendency to bleed (coagulopathy)

Bleeding in the digestive tract due to esophageal varices

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes)

Deterioration of brain function due to malfunction of the liver (hepatic encephalopathy) Brain function deteriorates because the badly damaged liver cannot remove toxic substances from the blood as it normally does. These substances then build up in the blood and reach the brain. Normally, the liver removes them from the blood, breaks them down, then excretes them as harmless by-products into the bile (the greenish yellow fluid that aids in digestion) or blood (see Functions of the Liver). Treatment of hepatic encephalopathy can prevent the deterioration of brain function from becoming permanent.

Screening for Chronic Hepatitis C Certain people should talk to their doctor about being tested for hepatitis C, whether they have symptoms suggesting hepatitis or not. One routine screening is recommended for all people 18 years old or over, regardless of risk factors. One screening is also recommended for people under 18 years old with the following characteristics: Are currently using or have ever injected illicit drugs, even if only one time

Have inhaled illicit drugs

Are men who have sex with men

Are currently or have ever been treated with long-term hemodialysis

Have abnormal liver test results or unexplained chronic liver disease

Work in health care or public safety and were exposed to the blood of a person with hepatitis C through a needlestick or other injury by a sharp object

Have HIV infection or are starting to take an antiretroviral medication before being exposed to HIV

Have ever been imprisoned

Are children born to women with hepatitis C Such testing is important because symptoms may not develop until the infection has extensively damaged the liver, years after people are first infected.

Diagnosis of Chronic Hepatitis C Blood tests Doctors may suspect chronic hepatitis C when People have typical symptoms.

Blood tests (done for other reasons) detect abnormally high liver enzymes.

People have been previously diagnosed with acute hepatitis C. Testing for chronic hepatitis usually begins with blood tests to determine how well the liver is functioning and whether it is damaged (liver tests). Liver tests involve measuring the levels of liver enzymes and other substances produced by the liver. These tests may help establish or exclude the diagnosis of hepatitis C and determine the severity of liver damage. If tests suggest hepatitis, doctors do other blood tests to check for the hepatitis B and C viruses. Both can cause chronic hepatitis. These blood tests can identify parts of specific viruses (antigens), specific antibodies produced by the body to fight the virus, and sometimes genetic material (RNA or DNA) of the virus. If doctors strongly suspect only chronic hepatitis C, they may do blood tests for only that virus. If chronic hepatitis C is confirmed, doctors also check for HIV infection and hepatitis B because these infections are often spread in the same ways—through contact with bodily fluids, such as blood or semen. After hepatitis C is diagnosed, tests may be done to determine how badly the liver is damaged and to check for other causes of liver disease. Tests may include A liver biopsy (rare)

Specialized imaging tests, such as ultrasound elastography and magnetic resonance elastography

Blood tests to measure substances (called markers) that indicate whether and how much fibrosis is present Ultrasound elastography and magnetic resonance elastography use sound waves, applied to the abdomen, to determine how stiff the liver tissue is. Screening for liver cancer If people have chronic hepatitis C and a large amount of scarring in the liver (fibrosis) or cirrhosis, screening for liver cancer is done using: Ultrasound every 6 months

Sometimes blood tests to measure the level of alpha-fetoprotein The level of alpha-fetoprotein—a protein normally produced by immature liver cells in fetuses—usually increases when liver cancer is present.

Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis C Antiviral medications Chronic hepatitis C is treated with antiviral medications called direct-acting antiviral medications. Usually, several medications are used together. Chronic hepatitis C should be treated unless the person has another disorder that does not respond to treatment and that shortens life expectancy. Treatment varies based on the specific type (genotype) of hepatitis C virus causing the infection, degree of damage to the liver, and prior treatment for hepatitis C. Treatment can last from 8 to 24 weeks. Treating hepatitis C can eliminate the virus from the body and thus stop inflammation and prevent scarring, reducing the risk of developing cirrhosis. If chronic hepatitis C infection has severely damaged the liver, liver transplantation may be done. After liver transplantation, people with hepatitis C are often treated with antiviral medications, which improve their chance of being cured. After treatment is completed, doctors do blood tests to determine how much of the virus's genetic material is present. If none is detected 12 weeks after treatment is completed, people are probably cured.