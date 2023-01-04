Overview of Dislocations

After being realigned, the injury must be kept from moving (be immobilized).

Casts, splints, or slings are usually used after closed reduction of a dislocation. Some dislocated joints require only a sling or splint, which is applied after the joint is returned to its normal position.

Immobilization reduces pain and helps with healing by preventing further injury to surrounding tissues. Immobilization is helpful for most moderate or severe dislocations. Joints on both sides of the injury are immobilized.

If immobilization lasts too long (for example, for more than a few weeks in young adults), the joint may become stiff, sometimes permanently, and muscles may shorten (causing contractures) or shrink (waste away, or atrophy). Blood clots may develop. Such problems can develop quickly, and contractures can become permanent, usually in older people. Consequently, doctors encourage movement as soon as possible.

Casts are usually used for injuries that must be kept immobilized for weeks.

To apply a cast, doctors wrap the injured part in cloth, then apply a layer of soft cottony material to protect the skin from pressure and rubbing. Over this padding, doctors wrap dampened plaster-filled cotton bandages or fiberglass strips, which harden when they dry. Plaster molds well and is less likely to rub against the body. Fiberglass casts are stronger, lighter, and longer-lasting. After a week or so, the swelling goes down. Then, the plaster cast can sometimes be replaced with a fiberglass cast to fit the limb more snugly.

People who require a cast are given special instructions for its care. If a cast is not correctly cared for, problems can develop. For example, if the cast becomes wet, the protective padding under the cast may become wet, and drying it completely may be impossible. As a result, the skin can soften and break down, and sores may form. Also, if a plaster cast gets wet, it can fall apart and thus no longer protect and immobilize the injured area.

People are instructed to keep the cast elevated as much as possible at or above heart level, especially for the first 24 to 48 hours. They should also regularly flex and extend their fingers or wiggle their toes. These strategies help blood drain from the injured limb and thus prevent swelling.

Rarely, casts cause pain, pressure, or numbness that remains constant or worsens over time. Such pain must be reported to a doctor immediately. These symptoms may be due to a developing pressure sore or compartment syndrome. In such cases, doctors may have to remove the cast and apply another one.

Taking Care of a Cast

A splint can be used to immobilize some stable dislocations, particularly if they need to be kept immobile for only a few days or less. During initial treatment, splints are also used to immediately immobilize moderate and severe dislocations, particularly very unstable ones, until the person can be evaluated thoroughly. Splints allow people to apply ice and to move more than a cast does.

A splint is a long, narrow slab of plaster, fiberglass, or aluminum applied with elastic wrap or tape. Because the slab does not completely encircle the limb, there is room for some expansion due to swelling. Thus, a splint does not increase the risk of developing compartment syndrome. Some injuries that eventually require a cast are first immobilized with a splint until most of the swelling resolves.

A sling by itself can provide some support. Slings can be useful when complete immobilization has undesirable effects. For example, if a shoulder is completely immobilized, the tissues around the joint may become stiff, sometimes within days, preventing the shoulder from moving (called frozen shoulder). Slings limit movement of the shoulder and elbow but allow movement of the hand.

A swathe, which is a piece of cloth or a strap, may be used with a sling to prevent the arm from swinging outward, especially at night. The swathe is wrapped around the back and over the injured part.