Rotator Cuff Injury/Subacromial Bursitis

The muscles that help hold the upper arm in the shoulder joint (the rotator cuff muscles) can get pinched (shoulder impingement syndrome), become inflamed (tendinitis), or can tear partially or completely.

The shoulder is painful when the arm is moved over the head and later, even when the arm is not moved.

Exercises help.

The rotator cuff consists of the muscles that attach the shoulder blade to the head of the humerus. The rotator cuff strengthens the shoulder joint and helps rotate the upper arm.

Anatomy of a Shoulder Joint

Rotator cuff pinching (impingement) and tendinitis often occur in sports that require the arms to be moved over the head repeatedly, such as pitching in baseball, lifting heavy weights over the shoulder, serving the ball in racket sports, and swimming freestyle, butterfly, or backstroke. Repeatedly moving the arm over the head causes the top of the arm bone to pinch the rotator cuff muscles against the top part of the shoulder blade and can result in inflammation and swelling of the muscles. If the movement is continued despite the inflammation, the tendon can weaken and tear.

Even without overuse and chronic inflammation, the rotator cuff can be torn suddenly by a powerful movement (such as a severe stretch or pull) or a fall.

Torn Rotator Cuff 3D Model

Symptoms of Rotator Cuff Injury Shoulder pain is the main symptom. At first, the pain occurs only during activities that require lifting the arm over the head (impingement syndrome). Pain is worse when lifting the arm between 60 and 120° away from the side. Unless effectively treated, the shoulder may later become painful at rest (tendinitis), often particularly at night, disrupting sleep. If the tendon tears, normal outward turning of the arm at the shoulder is weak or impossible.

Diagnosis of Rotator Cuff Injury A doctor's evaluation Doctors make the diagnosis based on the person’s symptoms and examination findings. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) sometimes is needed to rule out a tear of the rotator cuff muscles. Rotator Cuff Injury video