Hip dislocations occur when the ball-shaped head of the thighbone (femur) pops out of the rounded socket of the hip bone (pelvis).

Usually, hips are dislocated when a great force hits a bent knee and pushes the head of the thighbone backward—for example, when a knee hits the dashboard in a car accident.

People with a hip dislocation often have other injuries.

The hip is very painful, and usually people cannot move their leg.

Doctors diagnose these dislocations by examining the hip and taking x-rays.

Doctors can usually put the hip back in place without surgery, typically after giving the person drugs to make the procedure more tolerable.

In most hip dislocations, the head of the thighbone is pushed backward—called a posterior hip dislocation. These dislocations usually occur when the knee and hip are flexed (as when sitting down) and a great force hits the knee. A common cause is hitting the knee against the dashboard of a car in a crash. Hip dislocations can also occur when people fall from a high place (such as a ladder) or play a contact sport (such as football and rugby). In older people, much less force is needed to dislocate a hip.

The force that causes the hip dislocation often also causes other injuries. For example, when a hip dislocation results from a fall or an athletic injury, the pelvis, knee, or legs may be fractured, and the back or head may be injured.

When the hip is dislocated, bones may be broken, and nerves, including the sciatic nerve (see Sciatica), may be injured. The blood supply to the head of the thighbone may be disrupted, causing bone tissue to die (called osteonecrosis).

An artificial hip joint may also be dislocated. It is sometimes dislocated after an injury but can occur while people are doing their usual daily activities, even when crossing their legs.

Symptoms of a Dislocated Hip Hip dislocations are very painful. People usually cannot move their leg. When the thighbone is pushed backward, the affected leg looks shorter and turns inward. When the thighbone is pushed forward, the leg turns outward. It looks shorter but not as obviously as when the thighbone is pushed backward. If nerves are damaged, parts of the foot and ankle may feel numb.

Diagnosis of a Dislocated Hip X-rays If people think that their hip is dislocated, they should not be moved. They should be taken to an emergency department, usually by ambulance. Doctors can usually identify a dislocated hip when they examine the area. X-rays are taken to confirm the diagnosis and check for fractures.