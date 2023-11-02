Smoking and Other Tobacco Use

Tobacco use is a major individual and public health problem. Using tobacco is harmful to almost every organ in the body.

Tobacco is used because of the effects of nicotine. Nicotine is highly addictive when inhaled into the lungs. Cigarette smoking, which is the most harmful form of tobacco use, is the most common form used by adults. E-cigarettes are the most common form of tobacco use among teens. A small percentage of people who smoke use cigars or pipes (including hookah). Some people use oral tobacco products such as chew and dip.

Smoking increases the risk of heart attack, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other disorders.

Nicotine is the addictive substance in tobacco.

People who stop using nicotine may become irritable, anxious, sad, and restless during the period of withdrawal.

When smoking cigarettes, nicotine reaches the brain rapidly (within 10 seconds) and is highly addictive. In addition to nicotine, cigarettes contain tar and carbon monoxide, along with almost 4,000 other ingredients, many of which are toxic. These tobacco ingredients cause significant risk of disease and death.

Cigarette smoking remains the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States and globally. About 2 in 3 people who smoke long term will die prematurely of a disorder caused by smoking. Over half a million Americans die each year from a tobacco-related disease: that is, 1 in 5 deaths in the United States are related to smoking. Smoking is deadly because people who smoke inhale hundreds of substances, many of which can cause cancer, heart disease, and lung disease. Smokeless tobacco products are not safe alternatives to smoking because they also contain toxins.

Although most nicotine exposure is from smoking tobacco, children may accidentally ingest nicotine (usually by eating cigarettes or butts left in ashtrays or sometimes nicotine gum, patches, or e-liquid).

Additionally, smoking is the most common cause of unintentional home fires in the United States. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) estimates that about 7,800 smoking-related fires occur in residential buildings each year, causing about 275 deaths, 750 injuries, and $361 million in property loss. (See FEMA: Residential Building Smoking Fire Trends [2012-2021].)

Tobacco use in the United States has declined over the past 50 years. Yet, due to population growth, the absolute number of people who smoke in the United States has remained about the same at nearly 46 million adults. Cigarettes are marketed heavily, to adolescents as well as adults, primarily at the point of sale. Every day, about 1,600 youth under age 18 smoke their first cigarette, and nearly 200 youth start smoking daily.

Pregnant women and children Smoking during pregnancy robs the developing fetus of oxygen and can cause low birth weight, preterm birth, and fetal death. Smoking during pregnancy also increases risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Smoking is a pediatric disease: 9 in 10 adults who smoke started before the age of 18, which is prime time for brain development.

Diagnosis of Tobacco Use Questions from health care professionals It is recommended that health care professionals ask everyone about tobacco use. For many people, smoking is an addiction needing medical treatment. Assessing a person's quantity of use (the number of cigarettes smoked per day [presently and in the past]) and how soon they smoke upon waking up (within 30 minutes is a useful measure) can provide an indication of the severity of tobacco dependence and nicotine addiction. Responses also can help guide the choice of cessation medication and its dosing. Nicotine poisoning can be overlooked. For example, children may swallow cigarettes or nicotine gum without being seen. Even when children are observed with tobacco in their mouth, it can be difficult to tell how much they have actually swallowed. People with green tobacco sickness may not connect their symptoms with handling tobacco.