skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Judith J. Prochaska, PhD, MPH

Specialities and Expertise

  • Clinical Psychology, Addiction Medicine, Smoking Cessation

Affiliations

Education

  • Doctorate: Clinical Psychology, San Diego State University/University of California, San Francisco Joint Doctoral Program
  • Master of Public Health: Health Promotion, San Diego State University, San Diego, CA
  • Master of Science: Clinical Psychology, San Diego State University, San Diego, CA
  • Internship: Clinical Psychology, UCSF/Langley Porter Psychiatric Hospital and Clinics, San Francisco, CA
  • Fellowship: Clinical Psychology, UCSF/NIDA T32, San Francisco, CA

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Litrownik Distinguished Alumni Scholar Award, UCSD/SDSU Joint Doctoral Program in Clinical Psychology, 2021-2022
  • Teacher of the Year, Department of Medicine, Stanford Prevention Research Center, 2015; Mentor of the Year, Bay Area Clinical Research Symposium, 2011
  • Outstanding Early Career Investigator Award, NIDA's Division of Clinical Neuroscience and Behavioral Research, 2009
  • Cooke Award, Scholarship of Teaching and Learning, UCSF Academy of Medical Educators, 2007
  • Jarvik-Russell New Investigator Award, Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco, 2007
  • Fellow and Past President, Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco
  • Editorial Board, JAMA Internal Medicine, 2012-present
  • Over 250 publications in peer-reviewed journals

Manual Chapters and Commentaries

Chapters