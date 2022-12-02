Ingredients
marijuana, hashish oils, synthetic marijuana (THC for all three), and amphetamines.
Complications of Vaping
Potential complications of vaping include
Severe lung injury
Certain substances in the vapor appear to lead to severe lung injury and sometimes death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the FDA, and other clinical and public health partners are investigating a national outbreak of vaping-related lung injury. (See CDC: Outbreak of Lung Injury Associated with the Use of E-Cigarette, or Vaping, Products.)
