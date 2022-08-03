Although not all causes of chest pain are serious, because some causes are life threatening, the following people should seek care in an emergency department right away:

Those with new chest pain (within several days)

Those who have a warning sign

Those who suspect that a heart attack is occurring (for example, because symptoms resemble a previous heart attack)

These people should call emergency services (911) or be taken to an emergency department as quickly as possible. People should not try to drive themselves to the hospital.

Chest pain that lasts for seconds (less than 30 seconds) is rarely caused by a heart disorder. People with very brief chest pain need to see a doctor, but emergency services are usually not needed.

People who have had chest pain for a longer time (a week or more) should see a doctor as soon as possible, but they do not need to go to the hospital unless they develop warning signs or the pain has steadily been getting worse or coming more often, in which case they should go to the hospital right away.