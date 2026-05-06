Echocardiography is ultrasound of the heart and large blood vessels. Ultrasound is a type of medical imaging that uses high-frequency sound (ultrasound) waves to produce a moving image of internal organs and other tissues.

Echocardiography is one of the most widely used procedures for diagnosing heart disorders because it provides excellent images and is:

Noninvasive

Harmless

Relatively inexpensive

Widely available

Also, because ultrasound does not use x-rays, people are not exposed to radiation.

The Heart video

Ultrasound is also used in the diagnosis of disorders affecting blood vessels in other parts of the body.

Echocardiography can be used to detect whether the heart muscle is moving normally and how much blood the heart is pumping out with each beat. This procedure can also detect abnormalities in the heart's structure, such as defective heart valves, birth defects (such as holes in the walls between the heart's chambers), and enlargement of the heart's walls or chambers, as occurs in people with high blood pressure, heart failure, or impairment in how the heart's muscular walls contract or relax.

Echocardiography can also be used to detect pericardial effusion, in which fluid accumulates between the 2 layers of the sac that envelops the heart (pericardium), and constrictive pericarditis, in which scar tissue forms throughout the pericardium. It also can detect dissection of the aorta, a tearing within the layers of the wall of the aorta.

Sometimes echocardiography is done before and after exercise, as part of a stress test.

Echocardiography Image This photo shows a man undergoing an echocardiogram. An ultrasound image of his heart is visible on the screen. LTH NHS TRUST/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Two-dimensional echocardiography, the basis of echocardiography, uses computer reconstruction of ultrasound waves (transmitted and received by crystals in a specialized transducer) to produce realistic 2-dimensional images or movies of the heart and surrounding structures.

Three-dimensional echocardiography uses a larger array of ultrasound waves to produce a 3-dimensional image or movie of the heart, heart valves, or other structures.

Doppler echocardiography shows the direction and velocity of blood flow and thus can detect turbulent flow due to narrowing or blockage of blood vessels. The blood flow can be shown as a graph for precise measurement of how fast blood is moving, or in color for a visual representation of the direction of blood.

Doppler echocardiography is commonly used to help diagnose disorders affecting the heart and the arteries and veins in the trunk, legs, and arms. Because these procedures can show the direction and rate of blood flow in the chambers and blood vessels of the heart, they enable doctors to evaluate the structure and function of these parts. For example, doctors can determine if the heart valves open and close properly, if and how much they leak when closed, and if blood flows normally. Abnormal connections between an artery and a vein or between heart chambers can also be detected.

Strain imaging is an echocardiographic technique that measures changes in the motion of the heart muscle. Strain imaging can diagnose heart disease before changes are visible with conventional echocardiography, differentiate between different causes of heart disease, and predict prognosis in a variety of heart diseases, including heart failure.