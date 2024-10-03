skip to main content
Andrea D. Thompson, MD, PhD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Cardiovascular Disease, Critical Care Cardiology, Genetic Cardiomyopathies

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Fellowship: Cardiovascular Disease, University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Doctorate: Chemical Biology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

Certifications

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Manual Chapters and Commentaries