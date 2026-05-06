Stress testing evaluates the heart's function, the movement of its walls as it contracts, and the amount of blood flow it receives using electrocardiography (ECG), echocardiography, radionuclide imaging, or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) while the heart is under stress, either from exercise or from a medication used to simulate the effects of exercise.

Stressing the heart (by exercise or by use of medications either to make the heart beat faster and more forcibly, or to directly increase blood flow to the heart muscle as during exercise) can help identify coronary artery disease. If the coronary arteries are partly blocked by coronary artery disease, the heart muscle may have an adequate blood supply when the person is resting but not when the heart is working hard. Thus, testing the heart during stress can help identify coronary artery disease.

Cardiac stress testing is similar to cardiopulmonary exercise testing, but the focus of cardiac stress testing is usually to identify coronary artery disease, while the focus of cardiopulmonary exercise testing is usually to understand the cause of symptoms or to evaluate exercise capacity in people with known heart or lung disease. Because exercise stress testing specifically monitors how the heart is functioning, the testing helps doctors distinguish between problems due to a heart disorder and those due to other problems that limit exercise, such as lung disorders, anemia, and poor general fitness.

During stress testing, exercise or a medication is used to stress the heart, typically making it beat faster or directly increasing blood flow to the heart muscle, and the person is tested for signs of inadequate blood flow to the heart. The person is also monitored for symptoms that suggest inadequate blood flow to the heart, such as low blood pressure, shortness of breath, and chest pain.

The tests that can be done to identify inadequate blood flow include electrocardiography, echocardiography, radionuclide imaging, and MRI. Each has its advantages and disadvantages.

No test is perfect. Sometimes these tests show abnormalities in people who do not have coronary artery disease (a false-positive result). Sometimes tests do not show any abnormalities in people who have the disease (a false-negative result). In people without symptoms, especially younger people, the likelihood of coronary artery disease is low, despite an abnormal test result. These false-positive results are more common with stress electrocardiography and stress echocardiography and may cause considerable worry and medical expense. For these reasons, most experts discourage routine exercise stress testing (such as for screening purposes before an exercise program is begun or during an evaluation for life insurance) in people who do not have symptoms.