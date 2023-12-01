Massage Therapy

Massage therapists help the musculoskeletal and nervous systems of the body. Other healing effects of massage include the benefits of relaxation and human touch, basic needs that are unmet in the lives of many people. The therapeutic value of massage for many musculoskeletal symptoms is widely accepted. Massage has been shown to help or relieve symptoms in the following:

Headaches

Pain (for example, postoperative, chronic, musculoskeletal, end-of-life care, pelvic, labor, burns, in dementia)

Fibromyalgia

Mood disorders (for example, anxiety, depression)

Mood and symptoms in people with cancer (for example, pain, fatigue, stress, anxiety, lymphatic drainage)

Symptoms in preterm infants (for example, to promote sleep, growth and weight gain, and digestive health)

HIV/AIDS (for example, quality of life, stress, immune function)

Parkinson disease symptoms (for example, sleep disturbances, pain, fatigue, anxiety, depressive symptoms, and stiffness)