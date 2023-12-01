Reflexology is related to massage therapy. Reflexology relies on manual pressure applied to specific areas of the palm, foot, or ear. These areas are believed to correspond to different organs or body systems. Stimulation of these areas is believed to eliminate the blockage of energy responsible for pain or symptoms in the corresponding body part.

The effectiveness of reflexology has not been shown in high quality studies. Low-quality evidence shows that reflexology is effective for pain management in palliative medicine (for relief of symptoms and stress in people who are seriously ill).

(See also Overview of Integrative, Complementary, and Alternative Medicine.)