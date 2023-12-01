skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
HealthDay
HEALTHY LIVING

Magnet Therapy

(Pulsed Electromagnetic Therapy; Magnet Therapy)

ByDenise Millstine, MD, Mayo Clinic
Reviewed/Revised Dec 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

Magnet therapy (an energy therapy) uses static magnetic fields or electromagnetic fields. Practitioners place magnets on the body to reduce pain or enhance healing. Magnets may or may not be connected to an electric charge.

(See also Overview of Integrative, Complementary, and Alternative Medicine.)

Medicinal Uses of Magnet Therapy

Magnets, in particular, are used in treatment for various musculoskeletal conditions and pain. Magnets are marketed in clothing, jewelry, and mattresses to relieve pain.

Static magnet therapy remains scientifically unproven, especially for pain relief, which is one of the most common applications. Well-designed studies of static magnets indicate that they are not effective for chronic pain, osteoarthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Possible Side Effects of Magnet Therapy

It is not clear whether magnet therapy is safe for the following people:

  • Pregnant women (the effects on the fetus are unknown)

  • People who have implanted pumps and devices

  • People who take a medication by patch

More Information

The following English-language resource may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of this resource.

  1. National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH): Magnets for Pain

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.