Pneumococcal vaccines help protect against bacterial infections caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococci). Pneumococcal infections include ear infections, sinusitis, pneumonia, bloodstream infections, and meningitis.
For more information, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Pneumococcal Vaccination: What Everyone Should Know, Pneumococcal Conjugate (Interim) vaccine information statement, and Pneumococcal Polysaccharide vaccine information statement.
(See also Overview of Immunization.)
There are more than 90 different types of pneumococci. Vaccines are directed against many of the types most likely to cause serious disease. Two types of pneumococcal vaccines are available: conjugate and polysaccharide.
The conjugate vaccine PCV15 protects against 15 types of pneumococci.
The conjugate vaccine PCV20 protects against 20 types of pneumococci.
The polysaccharide vaccine PPSV23 protects against 23 types of pneumococci.
Administration of Pneumococcal Vaccine
All of the pneumococcal vaccines are injected into a muscle. Recommendations and the vaccine given depend on the person's age and other factors. (See also CDC: Pneumococcal Vaccination: Summary of Who and When to Vaccinate.)
Children up to 18 years of age should receive the pneumococcal vaccine, usually in 4 doses at ages 2 months, 4 months, 6 months, and 12 to 15 months, as a part of the routine vaccination schedule recommended for children (see CDC: Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule by Age).
People 65 years old and over who have not previously received a conjugate vaccine or whose vaccination history is unknown should receive either
1 dose of PCV20 or
1 dose of PCV15 followed by a dose of PPSV23
People 19 to 64 years old who have certain conditions or risk factors (see below), have not previously received a conjugate vaccine, and whose vaccination history is unknown should receive either
1 dose of PCV20 or
1 dose of PCV15 followed by a dose of PPSV23
People 19 to 64 years old who have any of the following should receive pneumococcal vaccine:
Cerebrospinal fluid leak
A weakened immune system (including those with HIV infection, leukemia, lymphoma, or advanced cancer, those who take medications that suppress the immune system [immunosuppressants], and those who have had certain organ transplants)
Dysfunctional spleen (including those with sickle cell disease)
Chronic heart, lung (including asthma and emphysema), or liver disorder
For both adult age groups, the dose of PPSV23 should follow the dose of PCV15 by at least 1 year. However, a minimum of 8 weeks between PCV15 and PPSV23 is sometimes considered for adults with an immunocompromising condition, cochlear implant, or cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak. Also, for those who have previously received a dose of pneumococcal vaccine, see detailed recommendations regarding further pneumococcal vaccine dosing at CDC: Recommendations for Ages 19 Years or Older.
If people have a temporary illness, doctors usually wait to give the vaccine until the illness resolves (see also CDC: Who Should NOT Get Vaccinated With These Vaccines?).
Side Effects of Pneumococcal Vaccine
Occasionally, the injection site becomes painful and red. Other side effects include fever, irritability, drowsiness, loss of appetite, and vomiting.
