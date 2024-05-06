Sulfonamides are a class of antibiotics that are effective against many gram-positive bacteria and gram-negative bacteria. Some sulfonamides are applied directly to the skin (topically) to treat burns and skin, vaginal, and eye infections.
Sulfonamides include the following:
Sulfamethoxazole (SMX) is commonly used in combination with (TMP). The combination is called TMP/SMX.
Sulfonamides
Medication
Common Uses
Some Potential Side Effects
Sulfadoxine
Sulfamethizole
Sulfisoxazole
Inflammation of the vagina (vaginitis)
Superficial eye infections
Only topically for burns
Skin infections caused by susceptible bacteria that are resistant to other antibiotics, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)
Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea
Allergic reactions including rashes, anaphylaxis, and angioedema
Crystals in urine (rare)
A decrease in white blood cell and platelet counts
Sensitivity to sunlight
In people with G6PD deficiency (see table More About Some Causes of Anemia), the breakdown of red blood cells (anemia)
G6PD = deficiency of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase.
Use of Sulfonamides During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding
Sulfonamides should be used during pregnancy only when the benefits of treatment outweigh the risks. However, they should not be used when the due date is near because, if taken at that time, they may cause jaundice that may be severe enough to cause brain damage (kernicterus) in the fetus or in the newborn. (See also Safety of Medications During Pregnancy.)
Sulfonamides should not be taken during breastfeeding. (See also Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)