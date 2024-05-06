Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Sulfonamides

ByBrian J. Werth, PharmD, University of Washington School of Pharmacy
Reviewed/Revised May 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

Sulfonamides are a class of antibiotics that are effective against many gram-positive bacteria and gram-negative bacteria. Some sulfonamides are applied directly to the skin (topically) to treat burns and skin, vaginal, and eye infections.

Sulfonamides include the following:

  • Sulfadoxine

  • Sulfamethizole

  • Sulfisoxazole

Sulfamethoxazole (SMX) is commonly used in combination with (TMP). The combination is called TMP/SMX.

Table

Sulfonamides

Medication

Common Uses

Some Potential Side Effects

Sulfadoxine

Sulfamethizole

Sulfisoxazole

Urinary tract infections

Inflammation of the vagina (vaginitis)

Inflammatory bowel disease

Superficial eye infections

Only topically for burns

Skin infections caused by susceptible bacteria that are resistant to other antibiotics, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea

Allergic reactions including rashes, anaphylaxis, and angioedema

Crystals in urine (rare)

A decrease in white blood cell and platelet counts

Sensitivity to sunlight

In people with G6PD deficiency (see table More About Some Causes of Anemia), the breakdown of red blood cells (anemia)

G6PD = deficiency of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase.

(See also Overview of Antibiotics.)

Use of Sulfonamides During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding

Sulfonamides should be used during pregnancy only when the benefits of treatment outweigh the risks. However, they should not be used when the due date is near because, if taken at that time, they may cause jaundice that may be severe enough to cause brain damage (kernicterus) in the fetus or in the newborn. (See also Safety of Medications During Pregnancy.)

Sulfonamides should not be taken during breastfeeding. (See also Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.