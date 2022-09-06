Tuberculosis (TB)

A number of antibiotics are effective against tuberculosis. But because tuberculosis bacteria are very slow-growing, antibiotics must be taken for a long time—for 4 to 6 months or longer. Treatment must be continued long after people feel completely well. Otherwise, tuberculosis tends to recur because it was not fully eliminated. Also, the tuberculosis bacteria may become resistant to the antibiotics.

Most people find it difficult to remember to take their drugs every day for such a long time. Other people, for various reasons, stop treatment as soon as they feel better. Because of these problems, many experts recommend that people with tuberculosis receive their drugs from a health care worker, who watches them take the pills. This approach is called directly observed therapy (DOT). Because DOT ensures that people take every dose, the drugs are often given just 2 or 3 times per week after the first 2 weeks.

Two or more antibiotics that work in different ways are always given because treatment with only one drug can leave behind a few bacteria resistant to that drug. With most other bacteria, a few bacteria would not be enough to cause a relapse, but if tuberculosis is treated with only one drug, the tuberculosis bacteria soon become resistant to that drug.

Until recently, there were two phases of treatment for people who have not been treated before:

Intensive phase: People take four antibiotics for 2 months.

Continuation phase: People take only two antibiotics for 4 to 7 more months, depending on the results of sputum tests and chest x-rays.

Today, certain people may be eligible for a treatment regimen that lasts for 4 months and includes only two drugs.

The most commonly used antibiotics are









These four drugs may be used together and are used first (called first-line drugs). All of these drugs have side effects, but most people with tuberculosis are cured with these drugs and do not have any serious side effects.

Second-line drugs are usually used when the bacteria causing tuberculosis have become resistant to first-line drugs or when people cannot tolerate the first-line drugs. Other antibiotics are used as second-line drugs. They include aminoglycosidesfluoroquinolones

Table Some Drugs Used to Treat Tuberculosis