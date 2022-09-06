Infections Caused by Bacteria Related to Tuberculosis (TB)

Many species of mycobacteria exist. The species Mycobacterium tuberculosis is the one that causes tuberculosis. The other mycobacteria species that cause disease are discussed here. These are called nontuberculous mycobacteria. People are usually exposed to these bacteria in the environment when they come in contact with contaminated water or soil. However, most exposures do not cause infection, and many infections do not cause disease.

When nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections do occur, they usually occur only in the following people:

Frail older people

People with a weakened immune system (such as those with HIV infection)

People with lungs that have been damaged by, for example, smoking for a long time, an old tuberculosis infection, bronchitis, emphysema, or cystic fibrosis

NTM infections are typically acquired from the environment rather than from infected people.

The main symptoms of some NTM infections are cough, fever, and weight loss.

The lungs are most commonly infected, and most lung infections are caused by a group known as Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC), which includes Mycobacterium avium and Mycobacterium intracellulare. Other nontuberculous mycobacteria that are not included in MAC also sometimes cause infections in people.

Mycobacterium avium Complex (MAC) Infections MAC lung infections MAC infections of the lungs usually develop slowly. The first symptoms include coughing and spitting up mucus. People may feel tired, lose weight, and have a low-grade fever. The infection may progress slowly or remain stable for long periods of time. If it progresses, people may regularly spit up blood and have trouble breathing. Laboratory analysis of sputum taken from the infected person is needed to distinguish a MAC infection from tuberculosis. A chest x-ray is taken. It can show some differences between tuberculosis and a MAC infection. MAC lymph node infections MAC infection of the lymph nodes may develop in children, typically those aged 1 to 5 years. The infection is usually caused by eating soil or drinking water that is contaminated with the mycobacteria. To diagnose the infection, doctors remove and test an affected lymph node. Antibiotics are usually not necessary to cure the infection. Instead, the infected lymph nodes may be removed surgically. Widespread MAC infections A MAC infection can spread throughout the body in the following people: People with advanced AIDS

Sometimes people who have other disorders or take drugs that weaken the immune system Symptoms include a fever, anemia, blood disorders, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. To diagnosis widespread MAC infection, doctors usually try to grow (culture) the bacteria from a sample of blood or from tissue taken from the bone marrow, the liver, or an infected lymph node. People with severe AIDS and a CD4 count