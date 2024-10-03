skip to main content
Edward A. Nardell, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Pulmonary Medicine, Tuberculosis

Affiliations

Education

  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Pulmonary Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
  • Medical School: Hahnemann University (now Drexel), Philadelphia, PA

Certifications

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Pulmonary Disease

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Karel Syblo Prize, awarded by the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease, to honor extensive contributions to the field of TB control, 2020
  • Chadwick Medal, Massachusetts Thoracic Society, 2006
  • America’s Top Doctors, 2002-2014
  • President, Massachusetts Thoracic Society, 1992-1994
  • President, International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (IUATLD), North American Region, 1997-1999
  • Editorial Board, American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, 1991-1998
  • Author or co-author of more than 130 publications in peer-reviewed journals, textbook chapters, and review articles

