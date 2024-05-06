sulfonamide antibiotic).
Trimethoprim and the combination of trimethoprim and sulfamethoxazole (TMP/SMX) are effective against many gram-positive bacteria and gram-negative bacteria, including susceptible bacteria that are resistant to other antibiotics, such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and some protozoa (Cyclospora and Cystoisospora) and fungi (Pneumocystis
Trimethoprim and Sulfamethoxazole
Medication
Common Uses
Some Potential Side Effects
Infections caused by susceptible bacteria that are resistant to other antibiotics, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)
Chronic infection of the prostate (prostatitis)
Bladder infections in women
Prevention of recurring urinary tract infections (UTIs) in women and children
Intestinal infections due to various bacteria, such as Escherichia coli (E. coli)
Treatment and prevention of pneumonia due to Pneumocystis jirovecii (a fungus)
Chronic prostatitis and prevention and treatment of urinary tract infections in people who are allergic to sulfonamides
Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea
Allergic reactions (including rashes)
Crystals in urine (rare)
A decrease in white blood cell and platelet counts
Sensitivity to sunlight
Kidney failure in people who have kidneys that are not functioning well
* Trimethoprim has side effects similar to those of sulfamethoxazole, but they are less common.
(See also Overview of Antibiotics.)
Use During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding
neural tube defects), such as spina bifida, are a risk. The combination of trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole should not be used during pregnancy or in newborns because it may cause jaundice and increases the risk of brain damage (kernicterus) in the fetus or in the newborn.
Use of trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole during breastfeeding is usually discouraged because sulfamethoxazole passes into breast milk. Use of trimethoprim during breastfeeding is generally considered acceptable. (See also Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)