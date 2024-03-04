Overview of the Peripheral Nervous System

The peripheral nervous system refers to the parts of the nervous system that are outside the central nervous system, that is, those outside the brain and spinal cord.

Thus, the peripheral nervous system includes

The nerves that connect the head, face, eyes, nose, muscles, and ears to the brain (cranial nerves)

The nerves that connect the spinal cord to the rest of the body, including the 31 pairs of spinal nerves

More than 100 billion nerve cells that run throughout the body

Using the Brain to Move a Muscle

Dysfunction of peripheral nerves may result from damage to any part of the nerve:

Axon (the part that sends messages)

Body of the nerve cell

Myelin sheath (the membranes that surround the axon and that function much like insulation around electrical wires, enabling nerve impulses to travel quickly)

Damage to the myelin sheath is called demyelination, as occurs in Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Typical Structure of a Nerve Cell

Insulating a Nerve Fiber

Peripheral nerve disorders can affect

One nerve (mononeuropathy)

Two or more peripheral nerves in separate areas of the body (multiple mononeuropathy)

Many nerves throughout the body but usually in about the same areas on both sides of the body (polyneuropathy)

A spinal nerve root (the part of the spinal nerve connected to the spinal cord)

A plexus (a network of nerve fibers, where fibers from different spinal nerves are sorted and recombined to serve a particular area of the body)

The neuromuscular junction (where the nerve and muscle connect)

If motor nerves (which control muscle movement) are damaged, muscles may weaken or become paralyzed. If sensory nerves (which carry sensory information—about such things as pain, temperature, and vibration) are damaged, abnormal sensations may be felt or sensation may be lost.

Synapse video

Nerve Cells and Fibers

Diagnosis of Peripheral Nerve Disorders A doctor's evaluation

Possibly electromyography and nerve conduction studies, imaging tests, or a biopsy

For a suspected hereditary neuropathy, genetic testing To diagnose a peripheral nerve disorder, doctors ask people to describe their symptoms, including When the symptoms started

Which symptoms appeared first

How the symptoms have changed over time

Which body parts are affected

What relieves and what worsens the symptoms Doctors also ask about possible causes, such as whether people have had any infections or other disorders, whether they may have been exposed to toxins, and whether any family members have had similar symptoms. This information gives doctors clues about the cause of symptoms. A thorough physical and neurologic examination can help doctors identify the cause. They evaluate the following: Sensation—whether people can feel stimuli normally or have any abnormal sensations such as tingling

Muscle strength

Reflexes

Cranial nerves What doctors find during the examination may suggest possible causes and the tests that need to be done. Tests may include the following: Electromyography and nerve conduction studies to help doctors determine whether the problem is in the nerves, the neuromuscular junction, or the muscles

Imaging tests to check for abnormalities (such as tumors) affecting the cranial nerves or the spinal cord and to rule out other causes of the symptoms

A biopsy of muscle and nerve to identify the type of problem (such as whether nerves are demyelinated or inflamed)

Genetic testing (blood tests to detect the abnormal gene) if doctors suspect a hereditary neuropathy