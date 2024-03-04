Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy is a form of polyneuropathy that, like Guillain-Barré syndrome, causes increasing muscle weakness, but the weakness progresses for more than 8 weeks.

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy is thought to be caused by an autoimmune reaction that damages the myelin sheath around nerves.

In this disorder, weakness worsens continually over a period of more than 8 weeks.

Electromyography, nerve conduction studies, and analysis of cerebrospinal fluid can help confirm the diagnosis.

Treatment may include corticosteroids, medications that inhibit the immune system, and sometimes immune globulin and plasma exchange.

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy develops in 3 to 10% of people with Guillain-Barré syndrome. Like Guillain-Barré syndrome, it is a polyneuropathy. That is, it affects many peripheral nerves throughout the body

As in Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune reaction, is thought to be involved. The body's immune system attacks the myelin sheath, which surrounds the nerve and enables nerve impulses to travel quickly.

Symptoms of CIDP Symptoms of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy are similar to those of Guillain-Barré syndrome.Weakness is more prominent than abnormal sensations (numbness and a pins-and-needles sensation). However, these symptoms worsen for more than 8 weeks. (In Guillain-Barré syndrome, weakness usually worsens over 3 or 4 weeks, then remains the same or starts to return to normal.) Symptoms may slowly worsen or may lessen or disappear, then worsen or reappear. Reflexes are usually absent. In most people with this disorder, blood pressure fluctuates less, abnormal heart rhythms occur less often, and other internal functions are less impaired than in people with Guillain-Barré syndrome. Also, weakness may be more irregular, affecting the two sides of the body differently, and weakness may progress more slowly.

Diagnosis of CIDP Electromyography, nerve conduction studies, and a spinal tap Doctors suspect chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy based on symptoms. It can be distinguished from Guillain-Barré syndrome because it progresses for more than 8 weeks. Electromyography, nerve conduction studies, and a spinal tap (lumbar puncture) to obtain cerebrospinal fluid (which surrounds the brain and spinal cord) are done to confirm the diagnosis. Rarely, a biopsy of the nerve is needed to detect demyelination.