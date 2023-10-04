Being Admitted to the Hospital

All people admitted to the hospital are asked if they have a living will that documents their preferences for resuscitation and what their preferences for resuscitation are, even when they are in the hospital for minor problems and are otherwise healthy. Therefore, people should not assume that this question means they are seriously ill.

Resuscitation measures include the following:

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)

Electric shocks to the heart

Use of certain medications

Insertion of a breathing tube in the throat (intubation) and use of a machine to help with breathing (mechanical ventilation)

Insertion of a feeding tube into the stomach to give nutrition

The decision about resuscitation measures is very personal and depends on many factors, including the person's health, life expectancy, goals, values, and religious and philosophical beliefs and on family members' thoughts. Ideally, people should decide on their own after discussing the issues with their family members, doctors, and others. They should not allow others to make this decision for them.

People may decide against resuscitation if they are older and feel they have lived a full life or if they have a serious disorder with a short life expectancy or a disorder that makes their quality of life poor. Doctors may suggest that people consider deciding against resuscitation measures if they have a terminal disorder or a disorder that makes returning to an acceptable quality of life unlikely after resuscitation. If people decide against resuscitation, doctors write do-not-resuscitate (DNR) or do-not-attempt-resuscitation (DNAR) orders on their chart.

The decision against resuscitation measures does not mean no treatment. For example, people who have a DNR or DNAR order are still treated for all disorders they have until their heart stops or until they stop breathing. Comfort care and treatment for pain are always provided and become a primary focus for health care professionals as people near the end of life.

Did You Know...

If people indicate that they do not know how to answer, doctors assume that they want all resuscitation measures.

People can change their decision about resuscitation measures at any time by telling their doctor. They do not have to explain why they changed their mind.

Ideally, resuscitation measures would restore the body's normal functions, and assistance with breathing and other support would no longer be needed. However, in contrast to what is typically portrayed in the media, these efforts have varying degrees of success, depending on the person's age and overall condition. These efforts tend to be more successful in younger, healthier people and are much less successful in older adults and in people with a serious disorder. However, there is no sure way to predict who will have a successful outcome after resuscitation and who will not.

In addition, resuscitation can cause problems. For example, rib fractures can result from chest compressions, and if the brain does not get enough oxygen for a while before people are resuscitated, they may have brain damage.

If people indicate that they do not want to be resuscitated (a DNR or DNAR order), a plastic bracelet is applied to their wrist and kept in place during the hospital stay to indicate their preference. Also, a doctor fills out a form called a portable medical order or Provider Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment (POLST) to indicate that they do not want to be resuscitated. People are given this form for their records. Then, after discharge, those who have a serious illness can post this form prominently at home (for example, on the refrigerator) in case they are found at home unconscious by medics. Formal POLST and similar programs do not exist in every state or community, but their development is spreading rapidly.