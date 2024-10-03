skip to main content
Michael Joseph Pistoria, MEng, DO

Specialities and Expertise

  • Internal Medicine, Hospital Medicine

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Allentown, PA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Allentown, PA
  • Chief Resident: Internal Medicine, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Allentown, PA
  • Masters: Healthcare Systems Engineering, Lehigh University, Bethlehem, PA

Certifications

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Focused Practice in Hospital Medicine

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Clinical Teacher of the Year, Lehigh Valley Health Network (2001)
  • Medical Student Teacher of the Year in General Internal Medicine, Penn State College of Medicine (2001, 2002, 2012)
  • Dean’s Special Award for Excellence in Clinical Teaching, Drexel University College of Medicine (2010)
  • Teacher of the Year in General Internal Medicine, Lehigh Valley Health Network (2012)
  • Update in Hospital Medicine, Annals of Internal Medicine (2007)
  • Lead editor, Core Competencies in Hospital Medicine
  • Editor, Neurology for the Hospitalist: A Practical Approach

