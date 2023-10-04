Lack of Sleep Due to Hospitalization

Sleeping in the hospital can be difficult for many reasons, including

An uncomfortable hospital bed

The illness itself

Emotional stress and anxiety about the illness

Pain after surgery or due to other conditions

Noise in the hospital (such as beeping alarms, staff members talking in the hallways, equipment being moved, or a roommate who snores)

Interruptions during the night to measure vital signs (such as temperature and blood pressure), take blood, change intravenous (IV) lines, or give medications

As a result, many people are discharged from the hospital feeling more tired than when they entered the hospital.

(See also Problems Due to Hospitalization.)