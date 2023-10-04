Undernutrition Due to Hospitalization

Hospital staff members can make sure that restrictive diets are changed as soon as possible when no longer needed and can check how much people eat each day. At hospital admission, people or their family members can let staff members know what foods are preferred or not eaten. Hospital diets can be modified to some degree. Family members may bring in favorite foods unless those foods are restricted for medical reasons. Having family members present at meals can help because people often tend to eat more when they eat with others. Family or staff members should make sure that people who wear dentures have and wear them. The hospital dietitian can provide people with liquid nutritional supplements to help prevent undernutrition.

A pitcher of fresh water should be placed within easy reach from the bed unless fluids must be limited because of a disorder. Family and staff members should encourage people to drink by regularly offering them something to drink.

If people cannot take food by mouth, a fluid containing nutrients can be given through a tube inserted into the stomach (tube feeding through the nose or through a small hole in the wall of the abdomen) or, less often, a vein (intravenous feeding). Such feedings may be necessary for a short time until people can safely eat enough food by mouth.