Incontinence Due to Hospitalization

In the hospital, people may involuntarily leak urine (urinary incontinence) or pass stool (fecal incontinence). In these cases, incontinence may result from the environment rather than from people’s physical condition.

The following may make incontinence more likely:

Being restricted to bed rest

Being given diuretics, which cause the bladder to fill quickly with urine

Having trouble getting out of bed because the bed is too high or because people are weak or ill

Having a disorder or having had surgery that makes walking difficult or painful

Having equipment, such as intravenous (IV) or oxygen lines, heart monitors, and catheters, in the way

Having a bladder or intestinal infection

Thus, getting to a toilet becomes complicated and may take more time and planning than usual.

One alternative—bedpans—may be hard to use or uncomfortable. Help may be needed to use the bedpan or to get to a toilet. People who have dementia, who suddenly become confused, or who have had a stroke may be unable to use a call bell to request help. After the call bell is pushed, help may be delayed. Such delays may result in incontinence.

Also, some medications and disorders can make incontinence more likely to develop.

