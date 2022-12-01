What is an autoimmune disease?

What is an autoimmune disease?

The immune system is your body's defense system. It helps protect you from illness and infection. The immune system usually attacks invading bacteria, viruses, and cancer cells. With an autoimmune disease, your immune system attacks your own body.

There are many different autoimmune diseases

Symptoms of autoimmune diseases are different depending on which disease you have and what part of your body is affected

Doctors do blood tests to check for an autoimmune disease

Doctors treat autoimmune diseases with medicines that slow down the immune system

Autoimmune diseases may attack almost any part of your body: