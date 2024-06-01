Your thyroid is a gland below the Adam’s apple in your neck.

Your thyroid releases thyroid hormones. The hormones control how fast your body’s chemical functions work (metabolic rate). Almost every cell in your body needs thyroid hormones. Among many other things, thyroid hormones help control:

How fast you burn calories

How fast your heart beats

Your body temperature

Locating the Thyroid Gland

What is Hashimoto thyroiditis? In Hashimoto thyroiditis, your body's immune system mistakenly attacks your thyroid. This type of disease is called an autoimmune disease. Your thyroid gland gets bigger and stops making enough hormones (hypothyroidism)

People with hypothyroidism usually feel tired and get cold easily

If you get hypothyroidism, you will need to take thyroid hormone pills for the rest of your life

What causes Hashimoto thyroiditis? Doctors don't know why your body's immune system attacks your thyroid gland. It's more common in middle-aged women and tends to run in families. Sometimes it happens in people with other autoimmune problems such as rheumatoid arthritis. Autoimmune Disorders video

What are the symptoms of Hashimoto thyroiditis? Early on, you may have no symptoms, or you may notice: Painless, firm, slight swelling of your thyroid gland

Feeling of fullness in your neck If your thyroid stops making enough hormones, you get symptoms of hypothyroidism, such as: Feeling tired

Getting cold easily

Puffy eyes and face, droopy eyelids

Thin, rough, dry hair

How can doctors tell if I have Hashimoto thyroiditis? Doctors will do: Thyroid function blood tests

Sometimes blood tests that check for antibodies to your thyroid

Sometimes imaging tests of your thyroid gland, such as an ultrasound of your thyroid