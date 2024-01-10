Bladder Infection

Cystitis is common among women, particularly during the reproductive years. Some women have recurring episodes of cystitis. There are a number of reasons why women are susceptible, including the short length of the urethra and the closeness of the opening of the urethra to the vagina and anus, where bacteria are commonly found. Sexual intercourse can contribute, too, because the motion can cause bacteria to reach the opening of the urethra, from which they ascend to the bladder. Pregnant women are especially likely to develop cystitis because the pregnancy itself can interfere with emptying of the bladder.

Use of a diaphragm for contraception increases the risk of developing cystitis, possibly because spermicide used with the diaphragm suppresses the normal vaginal bacteria and allows bacteria that cause cystitis to flourish in the vagina. Having sex with a man who uses a condom coated with spermicide also increases the risk.

The decrease in estrogen production that occurs after menopause can thin the vaginal and vulvar tissues around the urethra, which can predispose a woman to repeated episodes of cystitis. In addition, a drooping (prolapsed) uterus or bladder may cause poor emptying of the bladder and predispose to cystitis. A prolapsed uterus or bladder is more common among women who have had many children.

Vesicovaginal Fistula Image

Rarely, cystitis recurs because of an abnormal connection between the bladder and the vagina (vesicovaginal fistula).