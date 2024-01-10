Urethritis may be caused by bacteria, fungi, or viruses (for example, herpes simplex virus).

Sexually transmitted infections are common causes of urethritis. Organisms—such as Neisseria gonorrhoeae, which causes gonorrhea—can spread to the urethra during sexual intercourse with an infected partner. Chlamydia and the herpes simplex virus are also commonly transmitted sexually and can cause urethritis (see Chlamydial and Other Infections). When men develop urethritis, the gonorrheal organism is a very common cause. Although this organism may infect the urethra in women, the vagina, cervix, uterus, ovaries, and fallopian tubes are more likely to be infected. Trichomonas, a type of microscopic parasite, also causes urethritis in men. Urethritis may also be caused by the bacteria that commonly cause other urinary tract infections, such as Escherichia coli.