Even though most causes of palpitations are not serious, testing typically is done.

Electrocardiography (ECG), sometimes with ambulatory monitoring

Laboratory testing

Sometimes imaging studies, stress testing, or both

Sometimes electrophysiologic testing

ECG is done. If the ECG is done while the person is having palpitations or an abnormal pulse rate, the diagnosis is usually clear. However, only a few of the possible causes produce an abnormal ECG when people are not having palpitations. Thus, people who have intermittent palpitations may need to wear an ECG monitor for a day or two (Holter monitoring—see figure Holter Monitor) or for a longer period (event recorder) to detect brief or irregularly occurring abnormal rhythms. In some people, doctors may insert a device underneath the skin to monitor the heart beat. This device is called a loop recorder, and it continuously monitors the person's heartbeat. Doctors can then use an external monitor to check the loop recorder for abnormal heart rhythms. Some commercially available products such as fitness trackers, which monitor heart rate, and other trackers that monitor track heart rhythms, are available for smart phones and watches but provide more limited information.

Laboratory testing is needed. Doctors do a complete blood count and measure serum electrolytes, including potassium, magnesium, and calcium. Doctors may measure other substances in the blood (cardiac markers) if the person has other symptoms that suggest a possible acute coronary syndrome. Doctors measure levels of thyroid hormone in the blood if they suspect an overactive thyroid and measure levels of other hormones in people who may have pheochromocytoma. Other tests may be done, depending on what other causes doctors suspect.

Imaging is sometimes needed. In people with ECG findings that suggest heart disease, doctors do echocardiography and sometimes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the heart. People with symptoms during activity require stress testing sometimes with stress echocardiography or nuclear scanning.

Electrophysiologic (EP) testing is done when people's symptoms are severe and doctors suspect a dangerous heart rhythm problem that was not found with other tests. In this test, doctors pass small electrodes through a vein into the heart. The electrodes record the heart's electrical activity in more detail than an ECG does.