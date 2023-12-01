Doctors first ask questions about the person's symptoms and medical history. Doctors then do a physical examination. What they find during the history and physical examination often suggests a cause of the blurred vision and the tests that may need to be done (see table Some Causes and Features of Blurred Vision).

Doctors ask many questions about the person's symptoms because it is important to understand exactly what the person means by blurred vision. For example, people who have actually lost vision in part of their visual field (visual field defect) may describe this sensation only as blurred vision. The presence of other eye symptoms, such as eye redness, sensitivity to light, floaters, a sensation of sudden flashes of light that can look like lightning, spots, or stars (photopsias), and pain at rest or with eye movement, helps doctors determine the cause. Doctors also ask about the effects of darkness (night vision) and bright lights (for example, causing blur, star bursts, or halos) and whether the person wears corrective lenses.

Doctors also ask questions about symptoms of possible causes and about the presence of disorders that are known to be risk factors for eye disorders (for example, high blood pressure, diabetes, HIV infection or AIDS, and sickle cell disease).

Examination of the eyes may be all that is necessary.

Testing visual acuity (sharpness of vision) is the first step. Ideally, acuity is measured while the person stands about 20 feet (6 meters) from a standard eye chart (Snellen chart) posted or projected on a wall. If this test cannot be done, near acuity is measured using a near card chart held about 14 inches (36 centimeter) from the eye. Each eye is measured separately while the other eye is covered. Visual acuity is measured with the person's own glasses, if such are worn. Sometimes the doctor has the person look through a device that has a pinhole. This device can usually correct refractive errors almost completely but does not correct vision that is blurred due to other causes.

The eye examination is also important. The doctor carefully examines the entire eye using an ophthalmoscope (a light with magnifying lenses that shines into the back of the eye), slit lamp (an instrument that enables a doctor to examine the eye under high magnification), or both. Often the eyes are dilated for ophthalmoscopy with eye drops. Pressure inside the eye (intraocular pressure) is measured (called tonometry).

Symptoms and findings during the eye examination often help suggest a cause. For example, if visual acuity returns while corrective lenses or a pinhole device is used and the remainder of the eye exam is normal, simple refractive error is usually the cause of blurring.

In a person who has a sudden, urgent illness, the symptoms of farsightedness may be more noticeable, even in those around age 40 who had never previously needed corrective lenses for reading. Previously unrecognized farsightedness is a common cause of blurred vision in hospitalized people.