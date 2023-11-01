Gastroenteritis in Children

Viruses are the most common cause of gastroenteritis in the United States. Four categories of viruses cause most gastroenteritis. The two most common are

Norovirus (most common in the United States)

Rotavirus (most common worldwide)

Most other viral cases are caused by astrovirus or adenovirus.

Children usually contract viral gastroenteritis from other children who have had it or who have been exposed to it, such as those in child care centers, schools, and other crowded settings. Viral gastroenteritis is very contagious and spreads particularly easily from child to child.

Fecal-oral transmission is the usual way that viral gastroenteritis spreads. Fecal-oral means that viruses in the diarrhea stool (feces) from an infected person are taken into the mouth of another person. Of course, people do not ingest stool directly. Instead, children with diarrhea and/or their caretakers may have some infected stool on their hands (particularly when they do not thoroughly wash their hands). Then any objects they touch (such as a diaper, a toy, or food) also become contaminated with infected stool. Other children who touch that object and then put their hands and fingers in and near their mouth may get infected by the virus. Viral gastroenteritis can also be spread by sneezing, coughing, and spitting.

Norovirus has become the most common cause of gastroenteritis in all age groups, including children, in the United States since the introduction of rotavirus vaccines. This virus commonly affects children between 6 months and 18 months of age. Infections occur year-round, but most occur from November to April. Most people are infected after swallowing contaminated food or water. Because norovirus is highly contagious, infection can easily be spread from person to person. Norovirus causes most cases of gastroenteritis epidemics that occur on cruise ships and in nursing homes.

Rotavirus is the most common cause of severe, dehydrating diarrhea among infants and children worldwide. The frequency has decreased since the introduction of rotavirus vaccines. Rotavirus usually affects infants and toddlers 3 to 15 months of age. It is highly contagious. Most infections are spread by fecal-oral transmission. Infected infants may spread the infection to adults. In temperate climates, rotavirus infections are most common in the winter and spring. In the United States, before rotavirus vaccination became available, a wave of rotavirus illness would begin in the Southwest in December and end in the Northeast in April or May. Now, the illness occurs less predictably and may occur year round.

Astrovirus can infect people of all ages but usually infects infants and young children. In temperate climates, infection is most common in winter months, and in tropical regions, infection is more common in summer months. It is spread by fecal-oral transmission.

Adenovirus most commonly affects children under the age of 2 years. Infections occur year-round and increase slightly in the summer. The infection is spread by fecal-oral transmission as well as by respiratory droplets.