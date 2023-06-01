Gastroenteritis is inflammation of the lining of the stomach and small and large intestines. It can be caused by the rotavirus.

Rotavirus is very contagious and spreads from person to person.

Typically, people have watery diarrhea, vomiting, and sometimes fever.

The diagnosis is based on a person’s history of recent contact with a contaminated object, person, food, or water and sometimes with laboratory tests.

Fluids are usually the only treatment needed, but some people may be given medications to help stop diarrhea.

Vaccination and thoroughly washing the hands after a bowel movement or contact with fecal matter and avoidance of undercooked foods and contaminated water are the best ways to prevent infection.

Rotavirus is the most common cause of severe, dehydrating diarrhea among young children worldwide. Its incidence in the United States has decreased by 80% since rotavirus vaccines were added to the routine vaccination schedule.

Rotavirus usually affects young children between the ages of 3 months and 15 months. It is highly contagious. Most infections are spread by fecal-oral transmission. Fecal-oral transmission is contact with infected stool. For example, if people touch their mouth after touching an object (such as a diaper or toy) contaminated by infected stool, they can get sick. Adults may be infected after close contact with an infected infant, but the illness is generally mild.

In temperate climates, most infections occur in the winter and spring. In the United States before rotavirus vaccines became available, a wave of rotavirus illness would begin in the Southwest in December and end in the Northeast in April or May. Now, the illness occurs less predictably and can occur year round.

Symptoms of Rotavirus Gastroenteritis Rotavirus typically causes diarrhea that is watery and does not have blood in it. Vomiting occurs in most people, and some have fever. Symptoms begin 1 to 3 days after infection. Rotavirus may last 5 to 7 days in infants and young children. In children, diarrhea is more likely to cause severe dehydration and even death. In adults the symptoms of rotavirus gastroenteritis are usually mild.

Diagnosis of Rotavirus Gastroenteritis A doctor's evaluation

Sometimes stool tests The diagnosis of rotavirus is usually based on typical symptoms, especially if an outbreak is currently ongoing. Sometimes other family members or coworkers have recently been ill with similar symptoms. Other times, rotavirus can be traced to contaminated water or inadequately cooked, spoiled, or contaminated food. To confirm the diagnosis of rotavirus, doctors sometimes test stool specimens.

Treatment of Rotavirus Gastroenteritis Fluids and rehydration solutions

Sometimes medications Rehydration Usually the only treatment needed for rotavirus gastroenteritis is getting bed rest and drinking an adequate amount of fluids. Even a person who is vomiting should drink as much as can be tolerated, taking small frequent sips. If vomiting or diarrhea is prolonged or the person becomes severely dehydrated, fluids and electrolytes given by vein (intravenously) may be needed. Because children can become dehydrated more quickly, they should be given fluids with the appropriate mix of salts and sugars. Any of the commercially available solutions designed to replace lost fluids and electrolytes (called oral rehydration solutionsbreastfeeding should continue. As the symptoms subside, the person may gradually add foods to the diet. Although often recommended, there is no need to limit the diet to bland foods such as cereal, gelatin, bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast. However, some people are unable to tolerate milk products for a few days after having diarrhea. Medications Antibiotics and antiviral medications are not given.