What are the complications of gastroenteritis?

The main complication is:

Dehydration

Dehydration is too little water or other fluid in the body. This can be dangerous. Babies are more likely to get dehydrated because they're smaller.

Your baby is dehydrated and needs to see a doctor right away if your baby:

Has a sunken soft spot on the top of the head (all babies have a soft spot, but it shouldn't be sunken)

Has sunken eyes

Has a dry mouth

Has no tears when crying

Isn't peeing much

Is less alert and has less energy

Your child is dehydrated and needs to see a doctor right away if your child: