honeypot link
skip to main content
Professional
Consumer
MSD Manual
Consumer Version
HEALTH TOPICS
HEALTHY LIVING
SYMPTOMS
EMERGENCIES
RESOURCES
COMMENTARY
ABOUT US
HEALTH TOPICS
HEALTHY LIVING
Home
/
About the MSD Manuals
/
Authors
/
jaime belkind-gerson
/
Jaime Belkind-Gerson, MD, MSc
Affiliations
Associate Professor of Pediatrics
University of Colorado
Director of Neurogastroenterology
Children's Hospital Colorado
Manual Chapters and Commentaries
Chapters
Gastrointestinal (GI) and Liver Problems in Newborns
Birth Defects of the Digestive Tract
Gastrointestinal Disorders in Children