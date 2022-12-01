Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
QUICK FACTS

Autoimmune Diseases

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Dec 2022
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details

What is an autoimmune disease?

The immune system is your body's defense system. It helps protect you from illness and infection. The immune system usually attacks invading bacteria, viruses, and cancer cells. With an autoimmune disease, your immune system attacks your own body.

  • There are many different autoimmune diseases

  • Symptoms of autoimmune diseases are different depending on which disease you have and what part of your body is affected

  • Doctors do blood tests to check for an autoimmune disease

  • Doctors treat autoimmune diseases with medicines that slow down the immune system

Autoimmune diseases may attack almost any part of your body:

What causes an autoimmune disease?

Your immune system attacks your healthy tissues. Here’s how it works:

  • Usually, your immune system protects your body from illness by attacking substances (such as bacteria or viruses) that are dangerous or unhealthy

  • In autoimmune diseases, your immune system mistakes healthy parts of your body for an attacking substance

  • Your immune system then attacks your healthy cells or tissues just like they were something that would make you sick

  • This causes the symptoms of an autoimmune disease

Some people are more likely to have an autoimmune disease because it runs in their family.

Women are more likely than men to have an autoimmune disease.

What are the symptoms of an autoimmune disease?

Symptoms are different depending on which disease you have and what part of your body is affected. However, in general, autoimmune diseases cause swelling and tissue damage. You may have one or more of these symptoms:

  • Painful joints

  • Swollen, red joints

  • Itching

Other autoimmune diseases may cause difficulty breathing, jaundice (yellow skin and eyes), weakness, and confusion. You may develop kidney failure.

Sometimes, an autoimmune disease may cause death.

How can doctors tell if I have an autoimmune disease?

If doctors suspect an autoimmune disease, they’ll ask about your symptoms, examine you, and do blood tests.

How do doctors treat an autoimmune disease?

Doctors usually:

  • Give you medicines that slow down your immune system and its attack on your body

The downside of these medicines is they also make it harder for your body to fight off infection. Some of the medicines also can increase your risk of cancer. Your doctor will watch you closely to help protect you from getting another sickness.

Most autoimmune diseases are long term, and people who have them often need to take medicine for the rest of their lives.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.