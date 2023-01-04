The esophagus is the tube that connects your throat to your stomach.
The Esophagus
What is esophageal cancer?
Cancer is the out-of-control growth of cells in your body. Cells are the tiny building blocks of your body. Cells specialize in what they do. Different organs are made of different kinds of cells. Almost any kind of cell can become cancerous.
Esophageal cancer is cancer that starts in the lining of your esophagus.
You’re more likely to get esophageal cancer if you use tobacco and alcohol, have HPV infection, or have certain disorders of the esophagus
Symptoms include problems swallowing, weight loss, and pain
Unless the cancer is caught early, surgery, chemotherapy, and other therapies may not cure your cancer but can help make you more comfortable
What causes esophageal cancer?
You have a higher chance of having esophageal cancer if you:
Use tobacco or drink alcohol
Have HPV infection
Had head or neck cancer
Had radiation therapy to your esophagus to treat other nearby cancers
Had untreated reflux disease (called GERD) for many years
What are the symptoms of esophageal cancer?
You may not notice symptoms right away. Early symptoms include:
Having a hard time swallowing food, because your esophagus gets narrower as the cancer grows
Weight loss
Chest pain, which you may also feel in your back
Later symptoms include:
Having trouble swallowing liquids and saliva
Hoarse voice
Pain in your spine
Hiccups
Shortness of breath
Eventually, the cancer blocks your esophagus, which stops you from swallowing and causes saliva to build up in your mouth.
How can doctors tell if I have esophageal cancer?
Doctors suspect esophageal cancer from your symptoms. To know for sure, they'll do tests, such as:
Endoscopy (a procedure that uses a flexible viewing tube placed down your throat to look at your esophagus)
Biopsy (taking out part of the tissue to look at under a microscope)
Barium x-ray (x-rays taken after you swallow barium, which helps doctors see details in your digestive tract)
CT (computed tomography) scan or ultrasound of the neck
How do doctors treat esophageal cancer?
If the cancer is small, doctors may be able to burn it or cut it out with surgery to try to cure you.
Most of the time the cancer cannot be cured, so treatments for esophageal cancer help with symptoms such as pain and problems swallowing. Treatments include:
Surgery to cut out a tumor
Using a stent (a flexible metal mesh tube) to keep your esophagus open
Burning the cancer with a laser to widen the opening
Getting enough nutrition is important. If you can swallow, you may get special liquid nutrition shakes. If you can’t swallow, you may need to be fed through a tube in your belly.
Having esophageal cancer can be scary and upsetting. Your doctor may offer you support to help you deal with your symptoms and emotions and plan for the end of your life, such as making a living will.