What is an endoscope?

What is an endoscope?

Endoscope is an instrument doctors use to look inside your body. Endoscopes can also be used to do tests and treat diseases.

Endoscopes are tubes that have a light and a small video camera on the end. The scopes are hollow. Doctors can thread instruments through them to do tests and treat problems.

Endoscopes can be:

Rigid, made of metal that doesn't bend

Flexible, so they can bend around corners like a snake

Different sizes of endoscopes are used for different parts of the body. The size your doctor uses depends on what part of your body needs to be examined and treated. For example, they can be: